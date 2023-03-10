Nobody takes the blame in major accidents

There have been three terrible explosions at Dhaka and Chattogram within a span of just four days (4-7 March). In case of the two explosions in Dhaka, it is initially being said that the explosion occurred from accumulated gas. How can people understand that gas is accumulating inside their homes, creating a risk of explosion?

According to the fire service records, more than 3,000 fire accidents occur in Dhaka city every year. In other words, there are about 10 fire accidents in the capital every day. If gas, LPG (liquefied natural gas) or flammable chemicals come into contact with the fire in any of these fire accidents, it can turn into an explosion.

Gas explosions in homes occur in developed countries as well. But they have reduced the number of accidents through public awareness, regular inspection and repairing gas connections as well as having regular fire drills.

There isn’t constant gas flow in the gas connections provided to homes here. So, some just leave their stoves on. This can result in gas being accumulated inside the kitchen when gas supply resumes. Besides, often there’s gas leakage at the gas line riser. Plus, underground gas pipelines can be damaged from digging and gas can leak into the sewerage lines from there. If only a few hundred grams of gas accumulates inside a medium-sized kitchen for any of these reasons, there can be an explosion powerful enough to make several adjacent rooms collapse.

Earlier, a chemical named Mercaptan used to be mixed with natural gas, so it could be sniffed if there was a gas leakage. Nowadays, there’s no odour in the gas. And Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company knows better as to why this chemical isn’t added to the gas anymore.

The presence of gas can be detected with gas detectors (device to detect gas leakage in the pipeline) also. It’s very important for the respective authorities to identify faults in gas connection lines using this device. If there’s any suspected gas leakage at home, authorities have to be notified after quickly turning off the riser key. If there’s an emergency situation, turn off the riser and call an expert technician to quickly repair the gas leakage. Soapy water can be used to test whether the leakage has been mended properly or not. If the damaged spot has been repaired well there won’t be any bubbles when you pour soapy water there.