Violence centering quota reform movement: Death toll rises to 211
Another man who sustained bullet injuries during the violence centering quota reform movement succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka, raising the death toll to 211.
Fifty-year-old Babul Hawlader, who was a house painter, breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday night.
According to the hospital sources, Babul Hawlader was hit by bullets at Palashbag area under the jurisdiction of Hatejheel area around 2:30 pm on 19 July, Friday while he was returning home.
Saju Bepari, brother-in-law of the deceased, said Babul Hawlader sustained bullet injuries on his left hand and throat and he died while undergoing treatment
Babul Hawlader is from Apor Pacchimpara village of Louhajang upazila n Munsiganj. He lived with his family in the Ulon Narikelbagh residential area of the capital’s Rampura. He left behind two sons and a daughter.