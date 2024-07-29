Bangladesh

Violence centering quota reform movement: Death toll rises to 211

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Clash during the protest seeking a reform in quota systemProthom Alo file photo

Another man who sustained bullet injuries during the violence centering quota reform movement succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka, raising the death toll to 211.

Fifty-year-old Babul Hawlader, who was a house painter, breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday night.

According to the hospital sources, Babul Hawlader was hit by bullets at Palashbag area under the jurisdiction of Hatejheel area around 2:30 pm on 19 July, Friday while he was returning home.

Also Read

Analysis of 150 deaths: 113 of the deceased young, 45 students

Saju Bepari, brother-in-law of the deceased, said Babul Hawlader sustained bullet injuries on his left hand and throat and he died while undergoing treatment

Babul Hawlader is from Apor Pacchimpara village of Louhajang upazila n Munsiganj. He lived with his family in the Ulon Narikelbagh residential area of the capital’s Rampura. He left behind two sons and a daughter.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh