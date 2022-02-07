PM Hasina asks expat ministry to protect migrants from deception: Cabinet secy

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned to assist overseas jobseekers to take loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank instead of selling lands to go abroad in a bid to protect them from deception, reports BSS.

She also asked the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry to make the overseas employment process very transparent and go for massive campaign in the media to make the info available to jobseekers.

The prime minister gave the directives while chairing the virtual cabinet meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The others concerned were connected with the meeting from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

“The prime minister has given instructions that the process will have to be made very precise and transparent for those who would go abroad,” said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the secretariat after the meeting.