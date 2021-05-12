PM Hasina denounces attack on Al Aqsa mosque

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday condemned the recent attack on the Al Aqsa mosque compound, urging the world community to take permanent steps to stop such heinous acts anywhere across the globe, reports BSS.

“While expressing our deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to our Palestinian brothers, we unequivocally denounce such acts of terror and violence and urge the international community to take sustainable measures to end such kinds of acts anywhere and everywhere in the world including Palestine,” she said in a letter wrote to president, the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

The prime minister also said that the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces expose the severe violation of human rights, international laws, and accords which have immensely triggered civic feelings across the world.