PM Hasina calls for vaccination of RMG workers, families

The premier made these directives at the weekly cabinet meeting held at the secretariat. She chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the reporters at the secretariat about the outcome of the meeting.

“A special discussion was held over vaccinating the industrial workers (in the meeting) . . . Since Bangladesh would get six crore (60 million) more doses of vaccine from Sinopharm as per an agreement signed by the health ministry, the prime minister gave an instruction to vaccinate the workers quickly,” said the cabinet secretary.