PM Hasina calls for vaccination of RMG workers, families

The premier made these directives at the weekly cabinet meeting held at the secretariat. She chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the reporters at the secretariat about the outcome of the meeting.
“A special discussion was held over vaccinating the industrial workers (in the meeting) . . . Since Bangladesh would get six crore (60 million) more doses of vaccine from Sinopharm as per an agreement signed by the health ministry, the prime minister gave an instruction to vaccinate the workers quickly,” said the cabinet secretary.
Mentioning that the prime minister would herself oversee the matter, Anwarul Islam said, “She (the prime minister) has given instruction to vaccinate not only the workers but their family members as well.”
He said the prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to consider the issue whether it would be possible to shorten the existing two-month duration between two doses of inoculation on the basis of recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19.