PM Hasina for concluding global treaty to face future pandemics

Sheikh Hasina said they cannot ensure a sustainable recovery by leaving millions behind in the vaccination efforts.

In this connection, she said, “Technology and technical know-how need to be shared to scale up vaccine production in developing countries like Bangladesh.”

The Prime Minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic is still having huge impacts on lives and livelihoods around the world.

In Bangladesh, she said, her government has managed to tackle its threats through a combination of healthcare, fiscal and social safety measures.

“We announced 28 stimulus packages worth 23 billion US dollars, which is about 6.3 per cent of our GDP. We provided cash and other assistance to nearly 40 million vulnerable people. We provided vaccines to our people free of cost,” she said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that they managed to contain the pandemic in the most densely populated camps for Myanmar’s forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

“My government allocated 1.61 billion US dollars for procuring vaccines from our national budget,” she stated.