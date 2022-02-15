PM Hasina opens Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon Bangla Academy and local administration to take measures for increasing cultural and literary activities at the district level and expanding tenure of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair till 17 March, the birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

“Cultural and literary practices, including cultural programmes and discussions on literature, were held at the district and upazila levels which have decreased nowadays. We have to reintroduce the practices and increase our cultural programmes to further strengthen our existence,” she said.

While opening virtually the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022 in the capital as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence on Tuesday afternoon, she said that the Bangla Academy could take initiatives to increase cultural and literary activities at the district level.