PM Hasina opens Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022

The prime minister continued that many talented poets, artistes, litterateurs and cultural activists would come to the light from different regions of Bangladesh if the practices could be increased.
“Increased cultural and literary practices will help blossom talents alongside meeting up the psychological demand,” she said.
The prime minister opined that the increased cultural practices would keep the young generation away from wrongdoings and increase their interest in Bangladesh, Bengali Language, Bengali literature and Bengali culture.
The prime minister said that the Shilpakala Academy has been arranging the cultural programmes up to the upazila level, she said that Bangla Academy and the local administration should take measures to increase cultural and literary practices at the district level.
Sheikh Hasina said the duration of the fair should be extended till 17 March, the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as the demand to this end from the publishers has come across.
“As this time we have started the fair in delay, 15 February, I think we can continue it for a full month,” she said.
The Premier said that she alone could not take the decision, urging the Bangla Academy, organizers of the book fair, to consider how much they can do in this regard.
The fair, a yearly event of booklovers and publishers, began today on the Bangla Academy premises and at adjoining Suhrawardy Udyan with the theme of the 2022 fair is "Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Country's Independence."
Sheikh Hasina also distributed the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar-2021 (Bangla Academy Literature Award) at the opening ceremony.
On behalf of the prime minister, state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid handed over the awards to the recipients and spoke at the function as special guest.
Cultural affairs Secretary Md Abul Mansur spoke on the occasion with Bangla Academy president writer Selina Hossain in the chair.
Bangla Academy director general poet Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech while Bangladesh Publisher and Book-Sellers Association president Md Arif Hossain Chhoton, also spoke.
The award recipients for 2021 are --- Asad Mannan, Bimal Guha (Poetry); Jharna Rahman, Bishwajit Chowdhury (Literature); Aminur Rahman, Rafik-um-Munir Chowhdhury (Translation); Sadhana Ahmed (Drama); Rafikur Rashid (Children's Literature); Panna Kaiser (Liberation War-related research); Harun-ur-Rashid (Bangabandhu related research); Shubhagata Chowdhury (Science Fiction/Environmental Science); Sufia Khatun, Haider Akbar Khan Rano (Autobiography/Travelogue); Aminur Rahman Sultan (Folklore) and Hosenuddin Hossain (Essay/Research).
Each awardee received a cheque amounting to Tk 300,000 and a crest.
Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar is given by the Bangla Academy in recognition of advancement and overall contribution to the field of Bengali language and literature.
At the outset of the programme, the country’s national anthem and the historic fair introductory song---Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano--- were played.
A one-minute silence was also observed in respect to the Language Movement martyrs.
The book fair will remain open for all from 2:00pm to 9:00pm daily and 11:00am to 9:00pm on public holidays with a one-hour intermission for lunch and offering prayers untill 28 February.
Alongside all the necessary health precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are strict security arrangements in and around the fair venue to prevent any unpleasant incident.