PM Hasina inaugurates Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant’s reactor installation work

The prime minister later witnessed RNPP’s reactor pressure vessel installation process.

With the installation of the reactor in the main unit of the nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Pabna, the country’s dream to produce nuclear energy is to be materialised.

Installation of almost all types of nuclear equipment was completed by setting up reactor pressure vessels inside the physical structure of Unit-1.

As a result, the work inside the reactor building of this unit nears completion.

Rooppur NPP has accumulated the best Russian practice and dozens of years of experience and scientific thoughts and the unique combination of active and passive systems of the power units will ensure safe operation of the power plant and guarantee the planned level of electricity generation.

Development of nuclear power industry will not only resolve the problem of energy supply in Bangladesh but will also contribute to the development of the region and enhance the living standards of the people.