PM Hasina says vested quarter behind sanction on RAB

She said that those people try to disrupt the country's democratic process and turn a blind eye to the good works of the government.



Sheikh Hasina said they always run propaganda against Bangladesh and they are the ones who have lodged a number of complaints against RAB.



“Some representatives of that group went there (USA) and filed complaints to the justice department and other places during their meetings, but no official of the Bangladesh embassy was allowed there,” she said, adding that “The objection was raised by the people of our country and it's the reality.”



“And the sanction came in that way,” she added.