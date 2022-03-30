PM Hasina says vested quarter behind sanction on RAB

After the 9/11, she said, the USA suggested different countries to curb terrorism and following their advice the then BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government established RAB.
She said there is no doubt that BNP has used RAB indiscriminately.
But during the tenure of Awami League, RAB has worked to curb terrorism, militancy, women repression and investigation of murder, she said, adding that “They (RAB) have worked to uphold human rights.”
She continued that there are some people in the country who prefer whenever an illegal form of government is in power as during those times they can ascend to a more prominent position.
She said that those people try to disrupt the country's democratic process and turn a blind eye to the good works of the government.
Sheikh Hasina said they always run propaganda against Bangladesh and they are the ones who have lodged a number of complaints against RAB.
“Some representatives of that group went there (USA) and filed complaints to the justice department and other places during their meetings, but no official of the Bangladesh embassy was allowed there,” she said, adding that “The objection was raised by the people of our country and it's the reality.”
“And the sanction came in that way,” she added.
The head of the government said that in Bangladesh whenever a RAB official commits any unjust act he is brought under trial immediately.
“Even a son-in-law of a minister, who was an army officer, was not spared; rather he was brought under the trial,” she said.
“We didn’t pardon him, rather gave him punishment,” she said, mentioning that the Awami League government doesn't allow any unjust acts.
If any member of the law enforcement agencies commits unjust acts, the government takes legal action as soon as possible, she said. “So, there is no scope of raising questions”, she added.
Sheikh Hasina said there are also some people and groups in the country – such as intellectuals or various types of organisations who earn their living by bad mouthing Bangladesh to the world.