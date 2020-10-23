PM Hasina seeks UN’s decisive role to resolve global challenges, Rohingya crisis

“As we agreed in the declaration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, our challenges today are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism. Only together can we build resilience against future pandemics and other global challenges,” she added.

On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Sheikh Hasina said, Bangladesh joins the international community in reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

She said this year holds a special significance for Bangladesh as the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being celebrated.

In his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September 1974, the prime minister said, Bangabandhu made an unequivocal commitment to global peace; emphasised solidarity among nations; championed multilateralism and called for the promotion of human rights, justice and the rule of law nationally and globally.

“Our engagement with the United Nations is guided by his adept philosophy and vision,” she added.