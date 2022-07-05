PM Hasina sends mangoes to Pakistan PM, Sultan of Brunei

The complementary gift of Bangladesh prime minister was received by Pakistan with much appreciation, it said.
According to the release, this goodwill gesture of prime minister Sheikh Hasina would be considered as a special instance in the relationship between the two countries.
900Kg mangoes for Sultan of Brunei
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has also sent 900 kilograms of ‘Amrapali’ mangoes as gift for Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, reports UNB.
The mangoes were handed over to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam on Tuesday at the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei, said a media release.
Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam enjoy cordial relations based on shared culture, mutual respect and friendship.
Bangladesh High Commissioner Nahida Rahman Shumona said that this was a cordial and friendly gesture by the prime minister who paid an official visit to Brunei Darussalam on 21-23 April 2019.