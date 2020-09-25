PM Hasina to address 75th UNGA Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address virtually the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday, reports BSS.

“The prime minister is scheduled to deliver her pre-recorded country statement at the UNGA general debate in the UN headquarters approximately at 10:00am New York time (Bangladesh time 8:00pm) tomorrow,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The prime minister will deliver the speech in Bangla like every year in the past following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he added.

Bangabandhu was the first Bangalee who made history by delivering the first Bangla speech at the United Nations at the 29th UNGA on 25 September, 1974.