PM Hasina to open Padma Bridge Saturday

The prime minister will formally open the Padma Bridge by unveiling the inaugural plaque and mural-1 after paying toll at the Mawa point at 11:12am. She will also join a munajat to be offered there.
She will begin her journey for Jajira point in Shariatpur from Mawa point by road crossing the bridge at 11:23am.
The premier will reach Jajira point at 11:45am and unveil the inaugural plaque of the bridge and mural-2. She will also join a munajat there.
Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, will join a public rally of the party marking the opening of the bridge at Kathalbari under Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district at 12:00 noon.
The premier will start for Dhaka from Jajira point by helicopter at 5:30pm.
Padma Bridge became visible with the installation of the first span on 37th and 38th number pillars on 30 September, 2017.
Later, all 41 spans were installed on 42 pillars one after another. The entire structure of the multi-purpose 6.15 kilometer Padma Bridge became visible with installation of its last 41st span on 10 December, 2020.
According to project details, the construction of the main bridge was carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor Company, and the river treatment was done by Sino Hydro Corporation of China.
The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed at the Janjira point of Shariatpur on 7 October, 2017.
The construction works began in December, 2015 as the premier inaugurated the river training work and main construction works of Padma Multipurpose Bridge project at Jajira point in Shariatpur district on 12 December in 2015.
The prime minister formally laid the foundation stone of Padma Bridge at Mawa in Munshiganj on 4 July in 2001.
After the Awami League formed government in 1996, she visited Japan in 1997. She proposed building bridges over the rivers Padma and Rupsha. The Japanese government agreed to construct bridges over the two rivers. As river Padma is a mighty river having strong current, Japan began Padma River surveying and they began construction works on river Rupsha at her request.
In 2001, Japan submitted the survey report to Bangladesh on construction of a bridge on river Padma. In the Japanese survey, Mawa point of Munshiganj was selected as the site for Padma Bridge construction.
On the basis of the survey, the premier formally laid the foundation stone of Padma Bridge at Mawa in Munshiganj on 4 July in 2001.
But Awami League could not come to power in 2001 elections. After assuming power, the BNP-Jamaat alliance government stopped the bridge construction programme at Mawa point and asked the Japan government to conduct survey again for Padma Bridge at Aricha point in Manikganj.
After surveying for second time, Japan submitted report specifying Mawa point as site for Padma Bridge construction.
After assuming power in 2009 again, the AL government included Padma Bridge construction in the list of highest priority.
On the 22nd day of assuming office, New Zeeland based consultant firm Monsel Eicom was appointed to prepare complete design of Padma Bridge.
At the outset, railways facility was not in the bridge project. As per the order of the premier, the final design of the bridge was prepared keeping railways facility.
The design was finalized by 2010. In January next year, DPP was revised. Due to revision, the project cost stood at Taka 205.07 billion (20,507 crore). There were several reasons behind the increase of cost. At the beginning, the length of main bridge was 5.5 kilometer which was later increased to 6.15 kilometer.
In the first DPP, the design was made keeping space for vessel movement beneath three of 41 spans of the bridge. Later, the DPP was revised where scopes for vessel movement beneath 37 spans were added.
Rail connectivity having capacity of bearing much weight was added in the revised DPP. Instead of concrete, ispat or steel infrastructure was added.
Much depth was also adopted for pilling work of the bridge construction. Rehabilitation cost of the people who faced losses (due to land acquiring) also increased.
In 2016, when the cost was increased, contractors were appointed for all works including construction of main bridge and river treatment. Meanwhile, Bangladesh currency depreciated by Taka 9 against US dollar. Works of river treatment for 1.3 kilometer was added afresh.
The cost which was estimated for appointing contractors in main bridge construction, river treatment and approach roads construction increased by around Taka 80 billion (8,000 crore).
Besides, costs of land acquisition increased, shifting of ferry ghat required costing and Army was deployed to ensure security.
The government has already announced the rates for using the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
On 17 May last, the Bridges Division under Road Transport and Bridges Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard.
According to the gazette notification, a motorcycle will have to pay Taka 100 while a car and a jeep Taka 750 to cross the 6.15-km long bridge.
As per the toll chart, Taka 1,200 has been fixed for a pickup, Taka 1,300 for a microbus, Taka 1,400 for a small bus (31-seat), Taka 2,000 for a medium-size bus (over 32-seat) and Taka 2,400 for a large bus (three-axel).
Besides, Taka 1,600 has been fixed for a small truck (up to 5 tons), Taka 2,100 for a medium truck (5-8 tons) and Taka 2,800 for a truck weighing 8-11 tons, Taka 5,500 for a truck (up to Three-axel), Taka 6,000 for a trailer (four-axel).
The notification also said that Taka 1,000 will be added to Taka 6,000 for each axel of the trailer when it will be over four-axel trailer.
The government on Wednesday issued a press release saying ferries on Shimulia-Majhirkandi and Kathalbari routes will remain closed from 12:00 noon today to 6:00 pm on 25 June marking the Padma Bridge opening.
Beside, Mayor Hanif Flyover, Postogola Bridge and N-8, a National Highway between the capital Dhaka and the town of Patuakhali, will also remain closed during the period.
However, the people been have asked to use Babu Bazar Bridge and its adjacent roads for movement.