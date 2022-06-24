PM Hasina to open Padma Bridge Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will open the much-anticipated 6.15 kilometer Padma Bridge for vehicular movement Saturday which will bring a massive progress in road connectivity of 21 south and southwestern districts with capital Dhaka and other major cities.

Marking the grand opening of the bridge, a festive mood is prevailing in the country, particularly in the southern and southwestern region which will be directly facilitated through the major road connectivity.

The premier will join the Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony at Mawa point in Munshiganj at 10:00am.

As per the premier’s programme schedule, she will also unveil commemorative postage stamps, souvenir sheets, opening day cover and seals at 11am at Mawa point to mark the grand opening of the country’s biggest self-financed mega project which is likely to boost GDP by 1.2 to 2 per cent.

Prior to that, she will leave Tejgaon Airport, Dhaka at 9.30am by a helicopter to join the programme at Mawa point.