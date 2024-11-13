Amnesty calls for investigation into attacks on ‘AL men’ at Zero point
Amnesty International has called for a neutral investigation into the attacks on people perceived to be part of the Awami League at Zero Point in Dhaka on Sunday, citing that attack for someone’s political belief is a violation of freedom of expression and association.
In a statement on X on Tuesday, the rights organisation’s South Asia chapter also urged the authorities to hold the perpetrators of the attacks accountable.
“Authorities must swiftly and impartially investigate and hold accountable perpetrators of the attacks on people perceived to be part of the Awami League at Zero Point on Sunday,” it said, adding attacking people for their political beliefs is a violation of their right to freedom of expression and association.
The human rights watchdog also said the authorities must take action to protect and foster these rights of all people, regardless of their political affiliations.