PM's assurance was just a show-off: Ilias Ali's wife

The former BNP organising secretary Ilias Ali and his driver Ansar Ali were picked up from the capital on 17 April in 2012. The police later recovered the abandoned vehicle.

BNP called a five-day long hartal between 22 April and 30 April demanding Ilias Ali and his driver be traced and brought back. From a press conference on 30 April 2012, Tahsina wanted to meet the prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Two days after the briefing she accompanied by her children called on the PM on 2 May.

In the discussion, she said, "While the people were observing the strike, someone from the PMO sent me a text message, inviting me to meet the PM. After receiving the message, I called on the PM and she assured me that she would try her level best to trace him (Ilias Ali)."