Pneumonia deaths must be prevented

Chief of Health, UNICEF Bangladesh, Maya Vandenant, stressed the need for adequate oxygen supply and the use of oxymeters. She said coronavirus is a global crisis, but there is an opportunity to develop oxygen management in this crisis. There is need for oxygen supply both for coronavirus and pneumonia. She emphasized the need to ensure the use of oxymeters at a local level.

Maya Vandenant said that at the upazila level there should at least be oxygen cylinder facilities. And more extensive oxygen facilities should be ensured at the district level hospitals and medical college hospitals. She said that UNICEF was working with the government of Bangladesh in this regard.

Alyssa Om’Iniabohs, Global Project Lead, Pneumonia Centenary Commitment, Save the Children, also stressed the need for an adequate oxygen supply. She said pneumonia was one of the major causes of infant deaths. It was essential for the government to have policy assistance and fund allocation to prevent pneumonia. The success of other countries in this regard could be studied. She said Save the Children would continue to help Bangladesh tackle pneumonia.