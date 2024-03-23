DU social science faculty dean Zia Rahman dies
Professor Zia Rahman, dean of Dhaka University's social sciences faculty, passed away at a hospital in the capital today. He was 60. Zia Rahman died of a heart attack at around 4:00 am today at a private hospital in the city.
In his teaching career stretching across three decades, Zia Rahman has served in various posts of DU teachers association and administrative positions. He was elected as dean of social science faculty in January, 2022.
Zia Rahman was also the founder chair of the criminology department.
Zia Rahman, who lived at Shaheed Munier Chowdhury Building at the campus, called anthropology department professor Hasan A Shafi after falling ill.
“He asked me to go to his house. I quickly went to his house. He came down using the elevator himself. But after the elevator door opened, he collapsed. I put him on the floor there. Later, with the help of the security guard, I took him to the car. He was breathing while in the car.”
Hasan A Shafi said, “Zia Rahman mainly suffered from heart attack. The physicians could not save his life despite being taken hurriedly to LabAid hospital.”
Teachers-students of DU thronged at the hospital after hearing about Zia Rahman’s death. DU vice chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal also went to the hospital.
The VC said Zia Rahman’s namaz-e-janaza will be held at DU central mosque after Zohr prayer.