DU social science faculty dean Zia Rahman dies

Professor Zia Rahman, dean of Dhaka University's social sciences faculty, passed away at a hospital in the capital today. He was 60. Zia Rahman died of a heart attack at around 4:00 am today at a private hospital in the city.

In his teaching career stretching across three decades, Zia Rahman has served in various posts of DU teachers association and administrative positions. He was elected as dean of social science faculty in January, 2022.

Zia Rahman was also the founder chair of the criminology department.

Zia Rahman, who lived at Shaheed Munier Chowdhury Building at the campus, called anthropology department professor Hasan A Shafi after falling ill.

