Bangladesh

Policeman held ‘for trying to kill wife’

Prothom Alo English Desk

An assistant sub-inspector of Khulna Railway Police has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his wife in Gazipur, UNB reports.

The accused, Edel Haque, 34, of Razarhat in Kurigram district was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

In her complaint, Edel’s wife Liza Akhter (32) claimed that they got married last year. Liza is also an ASI posted at Tongi East Police Station.

Soon after their marriage, Edel started demanding a dowry of Tk 1 million from Liza’s family, over which the couple would often fight.

On 5 March, the couple locked into an argument and Edel thrashed Liza and hit her with a sharp weapon.

Liza was taken to a local hospital. After getting discharged from the hospital, Liza lodged a complaint with the Tongi police. An FIR was subsequently lodged.

Edel was arrested from Liza’s Tongi residence and the court that sent him to judicial custody on Tuesday, said Jabed Masud, officer-in-charge of Tongi East Police Station.

