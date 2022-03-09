Policeman held ‘for trying to kill wife’

An assistant sub-inspector of Khulna Railway Police has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his wife in Gazipur, UNB reports.

The accused, Edel Haque, 34, of Razarhat in Kurigram district was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

In her complaint, Edel’s wife Liza Akhter (32) claimed that they got married last year. Liza is also an ASI posted at Tongi East Police Station.