Policeman held ‘for trying to kill wife’

Soon after their marriage, Edel started demanding a dowry of Tk 1 million from Liza’s family, over which the couple would often fight.
On 5 March, the couple locked into an argument and Edel thrashed Liza and hit her with a sharp weapon.
Liza was taken to a local hospital. After getting discharged from the hospital, Liza lodged a complaint with the Tongi police. An FIR was subsequently lodged.
Edel was arrested from Liza’s Tongi residence and the court that sent him to judicial custody on Tuesday, said Jabed Masud, officer-in-charge of Tongi East Police Station.