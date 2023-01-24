1/11 incident is the biggest scandal in the country's political history: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the 1/11 incident is the biggest scandal in the country's political history.

The BNP leader made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing a wreath and offering Fateha at the grave of Koko, younger son of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, at Banani Graveyard.

Fakhrul blamed political vengeance as the main reason behind the untimely demise of Arafat Rahman Koko, though he had no involvement in politics, reports UNB.

“Today (24 January) is the eighth death anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko. He was the son of a political family but he was not personally involved in politics. Unfortunately, political vengeance served as the biggest cause of his death,” Fakhrul said.