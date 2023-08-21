Conflict will never go away as long as BNP exists in politics: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said politics won’t be freed from stigma and hatred as long as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party exists in politics since the party believes in the politics of killings, reports news agency BSS.

“BNP believes in the politics of killings. The 21 August grenade attacks were carried out with the patronisation of Tarique Zia and with the knowledge of Khaleda Zia while Ziaur Rahman carried out the 15 August brutal killings. Conflict of politics will never go away as long as BNP exists in the field of politics,” he said.