Election being held ‘to look for opposition': Sakhawat Hossain

The forthcoming 12th parliamentary election is “a process to find out an opposition”, said former election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain on Wednesday.

“The politics of begging seats (constituencies) has been going on. Twenty six political parties have been taking part in the election but none can say the names of even 13 parties. After the distribution, as many as 240 seats for the governing party are ensured,” he told a discussion titled ‘Bangladesh at a crossroad: Election, Economy and External Relation’.