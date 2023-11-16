Polls schedule: Feast at AL office, tight security at deserted BNP office

The central offices of the ruling Awami League (AL) and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have worn starkly contrast looks following the announcement of election schedule.

The AL office at Bangabandhu Avenue was found in a festive mode on Thursday afternoon, with leaders and activists enjoying a feast.

Conversely, the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan was under lock and key, with the policemen in a cautious position on the premises. Also, there was a significant presence of intelligence agencies centering the deserted office.

Some BNP leaders said they are avoiding the central office due to fear of arrest.