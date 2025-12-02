Khaleda Zia’s health condition deteriorates suddenly
The health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has suddenly deteriorated. It has been learned that she was shifted to the ICU at early hours of Monday, and physicians are treating her while keeping her on ventilation.
On Monday evening, a leader who spoke to physicians after going to Evercare Hospital to inquire about Khaleda Zia’s condition told Prothom Alo, “Her condition is critical. But she is on ventilation. She is not on life support; that information is not correct."
Earlier, around 1:45 pm on Monday, BNP vice-chairman Ahmed Azam Khan told the journalists that Khaleda Zia has gone into a “very critical condition.” Ahmed Azam said she has been in this situation since Sunday night.
Ahmed Azam Khan went to Evercare Hospital to see Khaleda Zia, but could not see her. Coming outside, he told journalists, “At present, Khaleda Zia is on ventilation support. From CCU to ICU, and after that ventilation or life support, whatever you call it. Beyond all of that, I would say that madam is in a very critical condition. She is fighting to return to us. She has not yet come to a condition that can be described.”
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is seriously ill, had been almost unresponsive since Wednesday. Three days later, on Saturday, she spoke a little. But even then, the overall crisis did not lessen.
The physicians observed that the next few days would be extremely crucial. Without stability in kidney function, it would be difficult for her overall physical condition to see any lasting improvement.
Chinese medical team
A team of specialist physicians from China, who came to assist in Khaleda Zia’s treatment, went to Evercare Hospital. They met several members of the medical board formed for her treatment around 7:00 pm.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician, Al Mamun, told journalists that a five-member medical team from China has arrived at Evercare Hospital to support Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment. The main team will arrive on Tuesday (today).
Medical treatment for Khaleda Zia is ongoing under a medical board comprising specialist physicians from the country, from Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States, and experts from London Clinic. The Chinese physicians have joined to assist in this effort.
Khaleda Zia has been bedridden in the hospital since 23 November due to severe illness. Multiple complications –liver-related crisis, reduced kidney function, breathing difficulties, diabetes, and several other health issues – have made her treatment more challenging.
Due to deterioration in recent days, she was kept in an HDU (High Dependency Unit) equivalent to ICU. On Sunday dawn, she was shifted from HDU to the Intensive Care Unit.
Request not to be misled
BNP leaders have alleged that various types of confusion are being spread about Khaleda Zia’s physical condition and health-related news. In this situation, the party has urged that, regarding Khaleda Zia’s treatment, no other source or person’s statement be used except that of her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.
This information was stated in a message sent by BNP’s media cell on Monday. Media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan sent this information to the media.
In the afternoon, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told various media outlets that Khaleda Zia’s health condition is stable, and her treatment is continuing under close observation by physicians.
Mirza Fakhrul further said, “Various reports on madam are being published in the media, which are not correct. No one should be misled by this.”
Prayers were offered on Monday across various parts of the country by BNP and its affiliated organisations for Khaleda Zia’s quick recovery and long life. Some people offered animal sacrifices (Sadaqah-e-Jariya) and distributed meat to the poor and destitute for her recovery.
In the afternoon, at a prayer event at the Mohammadpur residence of central leader Mahbub Islam in the capital, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that treatment for Begum Khaleda Zia is ongoing in the CCU as before.
He also urged people not to be misled by anyone’s statements.