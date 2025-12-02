Khaleda Zia’s health condition deteriorates suddenly

Ahmed Azam Khan went to Evercare Hospital to see Khaleda Zia, but could not see her. Coming outside, he told journalists, “At present, Khaleda Zia is on ventilation support. From CCU to ICU, and after that ventilation or life support, whatever you call it. Beyond all of that, I would say that madam is in a very critical condition. She is fighting to return to us. She has not yet come to a condition that can be described.”

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is seriously ill, had been almost unresponsive since Wednesday. Three days later, on Saturday, she spoke a little. But even then, the overall crisis did not lessen.

The physicians observed that the next few days would be extremely crucial. Without stability in kidney function, it would be difficult for her overall physical condition to see any lasting improvement.