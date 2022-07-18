Politics

Next hearing in Khaleda Zia’s Gatco graft case 24 July

BSS
Dhaka
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia appears in a Dhaka court to defend herself in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case
A court here today set 24 July for holding a hearing in a graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 17 others.

Judge Ali Hossen of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 fixed the date after a charge framing hearing was held against the defendants’ of the case by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Mosharrof Hossain Kajol this morning.

Earlier before the hearing, Begum Khaleda Zia appeared before the court through her lawyer.

On 2 September, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda and her younger son Arafat Rahman with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating huge money while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (GATCO).

Next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested. The case was included in the Emergency Powers Act on 18 September at the same year.

On 13 May, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charge sheets against the BNP chief and 23 others, inflicting 11 in the case.

Later, the names of eleven accused, including Khaleda’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped out of the charge sheet following their deaths on different dates.

