Next hearing in Khaleda Zia’s Gatco graft case 24 July

On 2 September, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda and her younger son Arafat Rahman with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating huge money while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (GATCO).
Next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested. The case was included in the Emergency Powers Act on 18 September at the same year.
On 13 May, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charge sheets against the BNP chief and 23 others, inflicting 11 in the case.
Later, the names of eleven accused, including Khaleda’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped out of the charge sheet following their deaths on different dates.