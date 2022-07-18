Next hearing in Khaleda Zia’s Gatco graft case 24 July

A court here today set 24 July for holding a hearing in a graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 17 others.

Judge Ali Hossen of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 fixed the date after a charge framing hearing was held against the defendants’ of the case by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Mosharrof Hossain Kajol this morning.

Earlier before the hearing, Begum Khaleda Zia appeared before the court through her lawyer.