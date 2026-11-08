Sheikh Hasina will never be welcomed back by people: Rizvi

Should Sheikh Hasina return to the country, the people will never accord her a reception, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Acting Secretary-General of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Political Adviser to the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

He also said that Sheikh Hasina is currently issuing threats from India, saying, “I am coming back, I will do this and that.” By issuing such declarations from India, she imagines she can return home to crowds greeting her with drums and applause; she is merely indulging in daydreams.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made these remarks as the chief guest today at a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day on 7 November. The event took place at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium of Dhaka University.