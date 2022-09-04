BNP men flee homes in fear of police, AL men

Police have been raiding the houses of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders in Narayanganj since the incident in which a Jubo Dal activist was killed during a clash between BNP and police.

BNP leaders and activists have fled their houses in fear of being arrested. They even on Saturday did not attend the political event organised centrally in every district protesting against the killing of Shawon on Saturday.

Two correspondents of Prothom Alo visited houses of nine top leaders of BNP and its associated bodies. Of them, nine have been hiding since the incident. Only a leader of Swechchhasebak Dal, also a councillor of Narayanganj City Corporation, was at his office.

The BNP leaders allege that apart from the police, Awami League activists are also looking for them. Along with showdowns in front of the houses of BNP leaders, they are also threatening the family members.