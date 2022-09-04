Rizvi appeals to sue SP, OC, 40 cops

According to the appeal, the BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of Ali Ahmed Chunka library at rail gate no. 2 of Narayanganj in the morning on 1 September to mark the party’s 44th founding anniversary.

At the behest of the government, the opponents obstructed the BNP men on their way to join the rally. When thousands of leaders and activists gathered there, the accused, forgetting their lawful responsibilities and duties, started beating up the BNP leaders and activists with firearms and bamboo sticks.

Later, they opened firing on the leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies, teargas shells and rubber bullets.

The appeal also said Jubo Dal activist Shaon fell down when DB SI Mahfuzur Rahman fired from the firearm he had in his hand.

Chhatra Dal leader Faruq Ahmed sustained injuries when the defendants fired bullets indiscriminately and fired teargas shells and rubber bullets.

He is in critical condition now. Besides, another 200 leaders and activists sustained bullet injuries. It is clear that the defendants used firearms to kill, which is clear from the video footages and photos published in print media.