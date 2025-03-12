Mahfuj said many people have been saying why the interim government is not leaving quickly, conducting an election. “What many have forgotten is that this government is one that has been established through the blood of many martyrs of the uprising.”

“The government may seem ‘apolitical’ due to the presence of technocrats and many other people, but in reality, it is a political one because it stands on a political victory. We are here following the political defeat of Awami League,” he stressed.

“In general, the goal of any political government is to serve its party, but we are fortunate here that this government does not have to serve any particular party; rather it serves all the people regardless of their beliefs, ideologies and religions,” Mahfuj stated.

Addressing the current challenges faced by the government, the adviser mentioned the ongoing “information war”. “We are facing an ‘information war’ both from within the country and from external sources, including India. We are in a state of war.”

“Many of us may think we are relaxed, but those who were defeated are not relaxed - especially in terms of fighting through information,” he said.

BSS, as the national news agency, is not only responsible for providing information to local media but it also serves as a benchmark for news dissemination, with global media outlets often quoting its reports.