Victorious forces of uprising running state affairs: Mahfuj Alam
Information and broadcast adviser Md Mahfuj Alam said Tuesday the interim government is not an “apolitical” government, rather it is a political government based on a political victory that defeated Awami League.
“The forces that triumphed in the mass uprising, the victorious, are the ones running the country. This is a highly politically motivated government ... a political government,” said Mahfuj.
The information adviser made these remarks while speaking to journalists, officials and employees of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) at its office this afternoon after visiting the activities of the national news agency.
Mahfuj said many people have been saying why the interim government is not leaving quickly, conducting an election. “What many have forgotten is that this government is one that has been established through the blood of many martyrs of the uprising.”
“The government may seem ‘apolitical’ due to the presence of technocrats and many other people, but in reality, it is a political one because it stands on a political victory. We are here following the political defeat of Awami League,” he stressed.
“In general, the goal of any political government is to serve its party, but we are fortunate here that this government does not have to serve any particular party; rather it serves all the people regardless of their beliefs, ideologies and religions,” Mahfuj stated.
Addressing the current challenges faced by the government, the adviser mentioned the ongoing “information war”. “We are facing an ‘information war’ both from within the country and from external sources, including India. We are in a state of war.”
“Many of us may think we are relaxed, but those who were defeated are not relaxed - especially in terms of fighting through information,” he said.
BSS, as the national news agency, is not only responsible for providing information to local media but it also serves as a benchmark for news dissemination, with global media outlets often quoting its reports.
“So, how BSS presents news that actually represents Bangladesh,” said the information adviser, expecting the agency’s responsible role in portraying the country accurately on the global stage.
The adviser assured the BSS authority of providing all-out support to develop its quality as a news agency. “Another point of my visit to the ministry’s affiliated institutions is to hear your needs ... what kind of work you want to do that may be held back by bureaucratic complexities,” he added.
“I want to ensure that there are no such obstacles. If you have any files or tasks you’re interested in, we are fully committed to helping you get those done,” he said, adding, “Please, provide your vision and proposals - what you want to accomplish in the next two to three months, what has been achieved in the last six months, and what are your plans for the coming months.”
“If you can come up with a detailed plan, and move forward with your work, I hope BSS will continue to grow as a news agency. People recognise BSS as the government’s spokesperson, and thus, like other countries’ agencies, it is expected that BSS will be quoted as a news source by international media,” said the adviser.
“At least in South Asia, BSS should be an agency worthy of being used as reference. As a government entity, it should maintain the standard,” he added.
The adviser also urged the news agency to work prioritising the country’s image in the global arena. “If you take on this responsibility seriously, I believe Bangladesh, its people, and this government will be benefited,” he said.
BSS managing director and chief editor Mahbub Morshed said the agency has news exchange agreements with major global news agencies, including AFP and Xinhua.
The agency has been working relentlessly to improve its quality in line with global practice and trending technologies along with going for more agreements with other renowned news agencies, the BSS chief editor added.
BSS managing editor Fazlul Huq, chief news editor (English) Morshadur Rahman, chief news editor (Bangla) Md. Aktaruzzaman, chief reporter (English) Md. Manikul Azad, chief reporter (Bangla) Didarul Alam, journalists, officials and employees were also present on the occasion.