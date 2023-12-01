Webinar: Judiciary being used to keep BNP out of polls 

It is now evident that the 12th parliamentary elections will not be fair, competitive, or participatory. Ruling Awami League is sending BNP, the key opposition, out of election as well as politics, and planning to hold the voting within themselves, fielding some dummy candidates. They are using the law enforcement agencies as well as the judiciary to make all these arrangements.

Speakers came up with the observation in a webinar hosted by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies on Friday.