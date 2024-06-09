BNP likely to wage movement against ‘govt’s corruption and economic crisis’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) thinks that the government is not going to free itself from ‘rampant corruption’ and ‘acute economic crisis’ anytime soon. The party wants to focus on these two issues while preparing for the movement in future. The party made this decision at the meeting of the standing committee, the highest decision making body, on 3 June.

Sources from the party said the BNP is planning to hold a press conference on the corruption of the government. The party will then make an annals of the corruption and distribute it across the country and hold rallies in Dhaka. However, no date has yet been fixed for these programmes but the party might roll out the demo after Eid ul Azha.