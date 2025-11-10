Does this govt have mandate to hold a referendum?, Farhad Mazhar asks

Poet and political thinker Farhad Mazhar has questioned whether the interim government, which took oath under the existing Constitution, has the authority to hold a referendum. Mazhar had earlier argued, after the July uprising, that this Constitution itself should be annulled.

He raised the issue at a discussion titled “Challenges of Building a New Bangladesh”, organised by a platform named the Centre for Democracy and Peace Studies at the National Press Club today, Monday, at a time when the government appears to be moving towards holding a referendum as part of constitutional reforms.

Joining the event as chief guest, Farhad Mazhar said, “Who will organise the referendum? Does this government have the authority to do that? The chief adviser has said that he is upholding the Constitution. Then what is this referendum about?”