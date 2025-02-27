No land or flat purchased in my or family’s name during my time as adviser: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, who resigned from the post of an advisor to the interim government, has stated that neither he nor any member of his family owns or has purchased any land or flat anywhere in the country during his time as adviser.
Nahid Islam wrote this on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.
Prior to this, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house, Jamuna. He resigned to join a new political party.
During his tenure, he was responsible for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology.
In the Facebook post Nahid Islam wrote, “Prior to assuming the position of adviser, I did not have any bank account. I officially opened an account with Sonali Bank on 21 August for the purpose of receiving my honourarium as an adviser. I am presenting to the public the transaction details of this account from 21 August 2024 to 26 February 2025. A total of Tk 10,06,886 was deposited into this account and Tk 996,188 was withdrawn. It is important to note that aside from this Sonali Bank account, I do not possess any other bank account.”
He further stated, “During my time as adviser, neither I nor any member of my family (wife, mother, father) owns or has purchased any land or flat anywhere in Bangladesh.”
Nahid Islam stated that his personal secretary has a balance of Tk 36,028 in an Islami Bank account. After taking charge as personal secretary, neither he nor any member of his family (wife, mother, father) has purchased any property anywhere in Bangladesh.
Furthermore, he said that the financial records of his personal officers and all relevant individuals are transparent and can be disclosed if necessary.
Providing a statement of his Sonali Bank account in his Facebook post, Nahid Islam asserted that, in accordance with the Right to Information Act, this information can be verified at any government office in Bangladesh.