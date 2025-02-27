No land or flat purchased in my or family’s name during my time as adviser: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, who resigned from the post of an advisor to the interim government, has stated that neither he nor any member of his family owns or has purchased any land or flat anywhere in the country during his time as adviser.

Nahid Islam wrote this on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

Prior to this, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house, Jamuna. He resigned to join a new political party.