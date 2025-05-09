Selina Hayat Ivy at Kashimpur Women's Jail
Selina Hayat Ivy, the former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation and former senior vice-president of the Narayanganj district Awami League, who was arrested in a murder case, has been transferred to the Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur.
This was confirmed around 2:30 PM today, Friday, by the jail’s senior superintendent, Kawalin Nahar.
According to the jail super, Selina Hayat was taken to the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail at 2:00 PM today.
In the early morning today, police arrested Selina Hayat from her residence Deobhogh of Narayanganj city. According to the police, she was arrested in connection with a murder case filed over the death of garment worker Minarul Islam who was shot during the July student movement last year.
Around 10:00 AM today, she was presented before the senior judicial magistrate court in Narayanganj. After the hearing, the judge ordered her to be sent to jail.