Politics

Selina Hayat Ivy at Kashimpur Women's Jail

Correspondent
Gazipur
Former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, Selina Hayat Ivy, was taken from the Detective Branch (DB) office to court today, Friday. In front of the DB office, 10:00 AMProthom Alo

Selina Hayat Ivy, the former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation and former senior vice-president of the Narayanganj district Awami League, who was arrested in a murder case, has been transferred to the Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur.

This was confirmed around 2:30 PM today, Friday, by the jail’s senior superintendent, Kawalin Nahar.

According to the jail super, Selina Hayat was taken to the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail at 2:00 PM today.

In the early morning today, police arrested Selina Hayat from her residence Deobhogh of Narayanganj city. According to the police, she was arrested in connection with a murder case filed over the death of garment worker Minarul Islam who was shot during the July student movement last year.

Around 10:00 AM today, she was presented before the senior judicial magistrate court in Narayanganj. After the hearing, the judge ordered her to be sent to jail.

