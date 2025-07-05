Ex-MP Azad's residence stormed: 16 BNP men sued in Faridpur

A case has been filed against 16 leaders and activists of Faridpur City BNP including its member secretary Golam Mostafa Miraj for issuing threat after storming the residence of ex-MP and industrialist AK Azad.

Md Rafizul Khan, land officer of Ha-Meem Group, lodged the complaint on Friday evening with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station. Police registered the case on Saturday morning, said officer-in-charge (OC) Asaduzzaman.