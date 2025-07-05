Ex-MP Azad's residence stormed: 16 BNP men sued in Faridpur
A case has been filed against 16 leaders and activists of Faridpur City BNP including its member secretary Golam Mostafa Miraj for issuing threat after storming the residence of ex-MP and industrialist AK Azad.
Md Rafizul Khan, land officer of Ha-Meem Group, lodged the complaint on Friday evening with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station. Police registered the case on Saturday morning, said officer-in-charge (OC) Asaduzzaman.
According to the complaint, a group of people forcibly entered AK Azad's house in Jhiltuli area of Faridpur town after intimidating the security guard on-duty.
The attackers allegedly created panic at the residence, used abusive language, and issued threats. Apart from the 16 named accused, the case mentions around 30 other unidentified individuals.
Others accused include member secretary of Faridpur District Swechchhasebak Dal Shahriar Hossain Sithil, former general secretary of Kotwali BNP Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury Minan, joint convener of Faridpur City BNP Mizanur Rahman, and vice-president of city Chhatra Dal Captain Sohag.
OC Asaduzzaman said legal action will be taken against the accused as per the law.