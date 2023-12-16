AL, JaPa yet to reach consensus on seat sharing, another meeting today

Awami League has not reached a consensus over seat sharing with Jatiya Party yet. The two parties will hold a meeting today on the issue.

JaPa’s secretary general Mujibul Haque informed Prothom Alo that they would sit with AL today at around 1:45pm.

He said AL and JaPa leaders held a meeting on Friday over various issues including holding a free and fair election and sharing of seats.

