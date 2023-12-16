Awami League to withdraw candidates in 26 seats for Jatiya Party

Awami League has reached a consensus to share 26 seats with Jatiya Party in the upcoming parliamentary election. Sources from both parties said, ruling AL will withdraw candidates of ‘boat’-the party’s electoral symbol—in these 26 seats. 23 out of these 26 seats now have JaPa lawmakers.

The two parties reached consensus over seat-sharing at a meeting at the National Parliament area on Friday night. AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin (Nasim) and organising secretary Mirza Azam were present at the meeting.

Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud and secretary general Mujibul Haque (Chunnu) represented JaPa at the meeting.

Neither party wanted to make any comment over the decision following the meeting.

