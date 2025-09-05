DUCSU election
A group is engaged in cyberbullying against us: VP candidate Abidul Islam
Vice-President candidate Abidul Islam, backed by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), has alleged that a certain group, failing to counter them politically, has resorted to a smear campaign and cyberbullying.
He claimed that despite repeatedly approaching the election commission for the DUCSU election, no effective action has been taken to halt the conspiracy.
Speaking on Friday afternoon to newspersons after Jumma prayers in front of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University, Abidul Islam voiced his concerns before continuing his campaign among students of the hall.
“We are hopeful that the election will take place in a fair and conducive environment. However, from the outset until today, our major concern has been cyberbullying,” he remarked.
Stating that ensuring the security of candidates is the responsibility of the election commission, Abisul Islam said, “During the election period, all candidates remain under the jurisdiction of the Commission, and their security is the Commission’s responsibility.”
“We have informed them that if they fail to shut down those sites, they must inform the entire nation that they are unable to do so. Because the DUCSU election is no longer merely a matter of Dhaka University; it has become a question of Bangladesh’s overall stability and national interest,” the JCD leader expressed.
Abidul Islam thought that the state should extend support to Dhaka University in addressing cyberbullying, arguing that the entire nation must be alerted to the ongoing smear campaign online.
Reflecting on his campaign trail, the VP candidate also said, “Wherever we go, we are receiving unprecedented responses. We are engaging directly with general students. For the first time in a long while, it feels as though we are practising genuine student politics—founded on respect, compassion, tolerance, empathy and accountability.”
In response to a question about the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Panel’s General Secretary candidate, Abu Baker Mojumdar, extending support to Mahin Sarkar, the GS candidate from the Sommonnito Shikkharthi Sansad, Abidul Islam said they would comment after learning the election commission’s reaction.