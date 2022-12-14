GM Quader cannot act as JaPa chairman for now

During the hearing, Sheikh Mohammad Sirajul Islam stood for GM Quader, while Sayed Ahmed Raja represented petitioner Ziaul Haque Mridha.

“The Appellate Division order bars Quader from performing activities as JaPa chief. Now we need to conduct a hearing on the petition filed against him by Mridha,” said Sirajul.

Earlier, on Monday, the Appellate Division fixed 13 December for delivering its judgment on the temporary embargo on the political activities of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

On 30 November, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim stayed the High Court order allowing Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the duties of his post.

On 29 November, HC cleared the way for GM Quader to perform his duties as Jatiya Party Chairman by staying the lower court order till 3 January following a revision petition.