Quader Mirza will set his US visa on fire for the party if required

Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat pourashava of Companiganj, Noakhali, has said that if the party thinks it is necessary, he will summon journalists and set his US visa on fire.
He made this statement on Wednesday evening on his verified Facebook page. Quader Mirza is the younger brother of Awami League's general secretary and minister for road transport and bridges, Obaidul Quader.
Speaking live for around 22 minutes, Abdul Quader Mirza said, "There is no use in trying to scare Awami League. The workers of the party born under the sword will not be suppressed in fear of any visa policy threat, any intimidation or arson. I have an American visa. If I deem it necessary for the party, I will call journalists and set it on fire."
Abdul Quader Mirza said, "America and its obedient United Nations make statements for a fair election and to display respect towards the opposition movement. But they have nothing to say about this opposition that damages vehicles on the streets and commit arson, creating instability in the country and damaging people's property. Their words prove their biased stance."
Criticising BNP's movement and struggle, Quader Mirza said, "BNP, the party that has the most disgraceful chapters in Bangladesh's political history, is isolated from the people and is plotting to come to power by arson, lashing out at the people's property and following orders from foreign quarters."
The bridges minister's brother Abdul Quader Mirza said that BNP's movement was a failure, adding, "BNP has been identified five times consecutively by the Canadian courts as a terrorist party and is now stuck in the mud. According to Tarique Rahman, they would carry on a non-stop movement, staging sit-ins at Dhaka's entry points till the fall of the government. But in the end, they abandoned their clothes and everything in hotels, homes, by the roadside and left. The people are least concerned about their movement and struggles."
Quader Mirza said, "BNP's movement is stuck in the mud. They failed in their 29 July programme and are starting from scratch again. Before they reach even halfway, the election will be over. I see nothing to be concerned about them."
Calling upon the prime minister Sheikh Hasina to hold marches in eight division towns, Quader Mirza said, "I call upon the leader to lead marches in eight division towns with all pro-liberation political parties, teachers, writers and intellectuals, with the theme of Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. This would be best if it can be done in the month of mourning. This would unite and inspire all pro-liberation war forces in the country."
The Basurhat pourashava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza also spoke live about the prices of commodities. He said, "The cost of commodities, particularly construction material, is very high at present. The power problems, dengue problems are critical. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina must pay attention to this. So rather than bothering about BNP's movement, attention must be paid to the prices of commodities, power and dengue problems. The prime minister must pay attention to certain localities too."
Criticising ministers and members of parliament, Quader Mirza said, "There is no end to the development work being carried out by the honourable prime minister. But we have many MPs and ministers who have no idea of what development is happening in their own areas."
He said, "The MPs running after nominations have no links with the leaders, activists and people. Some feel they have won if they merely get nomination. You must keep an eye on that."
Abdul Quader Mirza had come to the limelight when, on 31 January 2020, while declaring the pourashava election manifesto, he made statements about the general election, the dubious politics of the ruling party members of parliament, tender manipulations and other irregularities. He even criticised ministers and senior leaders of his party, including elder brother Obaidul Quader and his wife Ishratunnesa Quader. This led to a rift in Companiganj Awami League as well as deadly clashes. Around 72 cases were filed against 7000 to 8000 leaders and activists on both sides.