Quader Mirza will set his US visa on fire for the party if required

Quader Mirza said, "BNP's movement is stuck in the mud. They failed in their 29 July programme and are starting from scratch again. Before they reach even halfway, the election will be over. I see nothing to be concerned about them."

Calling upon the prime minister Sheikh Hasina to hold marches in eight division towns, Quader Mirza said, "I call upon the leader to lead marches in eight division towns with all pro-liberation political parties, teachers, writers and intellectuals, with the theme of Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. This would be best if it can be done in the month of mourning. This would unite and inspire all pro-liberation war forces in the country."

The Basurhat pourashava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza also spoke live about the prices of commodities. He said, "The cost of commodities, particularly construction material, is very high at present. The power problems, dengue problems are critical. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina must pay attention to this. So rather than bothering about BNP's movement, attention must be paid to the prices of commodities, power and dengue problems. The prime minister must pay attention to certain localities too."

Criticising ministers and members of parliament, Quader Mirza said, "There is no end to the development work being carried out by the honourable prime minister. But we have many MPs and ministers who have no idea of what development is happening in their own areas."