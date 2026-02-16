NCP to go to Jamuna this evening to sign July National Charter

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is finally set to sign the July National Charter.

A six-member delegation led by the party’s convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhter Hossen will go to Jamuna, the residence of chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, at 6:00 pm today, Monday, to sign the charter.

The information was conveyed in a message sent to the media by the NCP shortly after 1:15 pm today.

Last Thursday (12 February), alongside the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, a referendum was held on implementing the constitutional reform proposals included in the July National Charter.

The ‘Yes’ vote prevailed, receiving more than twice as many votes as ‘No’. The victory of ‘Yes’ has opened the way for implementing the proposed fundamental reforms of the state.

Following the referendum result, the NCP, formed by young leaders of the July mass uprising, is now moving to sign the July National Charter. The party had actively campaigned in favour of the ‘Yes’ vote.