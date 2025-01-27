AB Party calls for more comprehensive judicial reforms

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has praised the government for its recent “Judicial Appointment Ordinance 2025”. However, the party has termed it as "insufficient"` to address the systemic backlog of over 4 million pending cases and ensure justice for all.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in the capital, Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, AB party joint general secretary, provided detailed evaluations and recommendations.

Asaduzzaman Fuaad, general secretary of the AB Party, also recalled the 15 point judicial regime announced early October 2024.

They said AB Party welcomed the Judicial Appointment Ordinance, which aims to bring transparency and accountability to appointing judges to higher courts. The party also appreciated recent proposals for a separate Supreme Court Secretariat and a permanent attorney service.