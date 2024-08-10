Gopalganj protesters torch army vehicle

Protesters in Gopalganj torched an Army vehicle during a demonstration protesting against ‘forcing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to leave the country’.

The protesters also snatched the arms of an army man during the incident.

Gopalganj is the home town of Sheikh Hasina, who was toppled on 5 August following a student-mass uprising.

The incident took place near Gopinathpur bus stand under Gopinathpur union parishad in Gopalganj Sadar upazila around 3:30pm.

At least seven persons including five army men were injured during the scuffle.

Two journalists—Badal Saha, Gopalganj district correspondent of Channel 24 and Sabpat Ahmed, district correspondent of Maasranga Television—were beaten while they went to the spot to cover the incident.