Make decisions with foresight, otherwise there could be dangers, Rizvi warns interim govt
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi requested on Monday the interim government not to be driven by emotions while making any decision.
“Make a decision with farsightedness, otherwise there could be dangers. Don’t take any decision abandoning yourself to the emotions. Take initiatives in the education, health and welfare sectors,” he told the government.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at the National Press Club today marking the International Nurses Day.
This senior BNP leader said, “Can we eat flyovers, and other mega projects? Where the people do not see development in their personal lives that country can never move ahead.”
The country’s development would have been possible, if even half of the money that has been looted and laundered abroad could be spent in the health sector, he remarked.
Highlighting the discrimination against the nurses, the senior BNP leader said nurses are humiliated not only in Bangladesh but also across the South Asian countries. Sometimes they are compelled to work in three shifts but they don’t have housing facilities.
Rizvi put emphasis on providing logistic support to the nurses along with the physicians.
He also urged the interim government to give due importance to the health sector in the coming budget.
“Why would I go to India spending dollars? Why would I spend money there? They have been producing negative propaganda about us every moment and propagating those. There could be no reason to go to India if we spend the dollars for our nurses and physicians instead of in India. None would have gone there (India) if we could have provided logistic support to the physicians. The interim government should have done those,” Rizvi stressed.
BNP leader Dr Rafiqul Islam, Jahanara Parvin, Abdus Sattar Patwari, journalist leader Kader Goni Chowdhury, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal vice-president Touhidur Rahman Awal and others spoke at the event.