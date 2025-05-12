Make decisions with foresight, otherwise there could be dangers, Rizvi warns interim govt

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi requested on Monday the interim government not to be driven by emotions while making any decision.

“Make a decision with farsightedness, otherwise there could be dangers. Don’t take any decision abandoning yourself to the emotions. Take initiatives in the education, health and welfare sectors,” he told the government.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at the National Press Club today marking the International Nurses Day.