Rampant rape, murder, chaos prove govt failing to run the country: CPB
The incidents of rampant rape and murder, chaos and terror activities prove the interim government is failing to run the country, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said this Friday.
He further said the death of the child from Magura makes us ashamed and guilty. How such a death could take place in the post-uprising Bangladesh?
Ruhin Hossain was addressing an anti-rape and torture protest rally in the city’s Paltan intersection Friday morning.
CPB’s Dhaka north city committee organised the rally.
Stating that encouraging new political parties only does not bring any democratic transition, the CPB leader said a mysterious indifference in the context of mob terrorism and procrastination in taking initiatives have been creating grievances among the people.
Demanding parliamentary elections immediately by carrying out minimum reforms, Ruhin Hossain further expressed unless the people’s right to vote is established, unless a government is formed with the people’s mandate, neither there will be stability in the country, nor the continuous torture of women will stop and safety of people’s lives and properties will be ensured.
CPB’s Dhaka north city president Sazedul Haque chaired the rally.
He said the people across the country are aggrieved due to the death of the child from Magura. The government is not being able to control the incidents of killing, rape or mob and other chaotic situation.
CPB’s Dhaka north city general secretary Luna Noor moderated the rally.
She said currently the women of the country have been passing through a horrible time, and have been passing their days in a totally unsafe condition.
Luna Noor stated that it is not that the oppression against women have increased in terms of rape and other forms of torture, rather, hate against women are being spread from an anti-liberation war and anti-constituency stance.
CPB’s Dhaka north city leaders Hasan Hafizur Rahman, Motaleb Hossain, Rokeya Begum and others also addressed the rally.
Earlier, they brought out a protest procession in the Paltan area.