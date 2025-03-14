Rampant rape, murder, chaos prove govt failing to run the country: CPB

The incidents of rampant rape and murder, chaos and terror activities prove the interim government is failing to run the country, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said this Friday.

He further said the death of the child from Magura makes us ashamed and guilty. How such a death could take place in the post-uprising Bangladesh?

Ruhin Hossain was addressing an anti-rape and torture protest rally in the city’s Paltan intersection Friday morning.