NCP launches women’s wing ‘Jatiya Nari Shakti’, Monira, Mahmuda, Nusrat named to leadership

Both Monira and Nusrat also serve as joint conveners of the NCP’s central committee, while Mahmuda is a joint member secretary of the party’s central body. All three were active participants in the July mass uprising.

Monira was elected general secretary of the Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall Parliament at Dhaka University in 2019. Mahmuda is a physician by profession. Nusrat was among the frontline coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement at Dhaka University.

Alongside the formal launch of the women’s organisation, the NCP also held a discussion marking International Women’s Day. The discussion was titled “Addressing the recent rise in violence against women and ensuring justice in rape cases.”

After announcing the committee, Nahid Islam said that women from the NCP, its affiliated bodies and beyond would be able to join Jatiya Nari Shakti.