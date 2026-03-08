NCP launches women’s wing ‘Jatiya Nari Shakti’, Monira, Mahmuda, Nusrat named to leadership
The National Citizen Party (NCP) formally launched its women’s wing, Jatiya Nari Shakti, on International Women's Day, on 8 March (Sunday).
NCP convener Nahid Islam announced a three-member leadership committee for the new organisation at an event, held at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) in the capital this afternoon.
Monira Sharmin has been made convener of Jatiya Nari Shakti. Mahmuda Alam Mitu will serve as member secretary, while Nusrat Tabassum has been named chief organiser.
Both Monira and Nusrat also serve as joint conveners of the NCP’s central committee, while Mahmuda is a joint member secretary of the party’s central body. All three were active participants in the July mass uprising.
Monira was elected general secretary of the Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall Parliament at Dhaka University in 2019. Mahmuda is a physician by profession. Nusrat was among the frontline coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement at Dhaka University.
Alongside the formal launch of the women’s organisation, the NCP also held a discussion marking International Women’s Day. The discussion was titled “Addressing the recent rise in violence against women and ensuring justice in rape cases.”
After announcing the committee, Nahid Islam said that women from the NCP, its affiliated bodies and beyond would be able to join Jatiya Nari Shakti.
He added that the new leaders would soon form a full committee and work on drafting the organisation’s manifesto, goals and constitution.
Nahid Islam further said that the organisation would work to mobilise women across the country and hoped it would emerge as a strong platform advocating for women’s rights in Bangladesh.
He also expressed the expectation that the group would take a firm stand against violence against women and cyberbullying.
Nahid noted that the party had not initially planned to establish a separate women’s wing. The intention had been to address such issues within the main party structure. However, it was later felt that a dedicated body focusing specifically on women’s issues was necessary.
The new organisation would therefore work both on women’s rights and on promoting the party’s broader ideals and objectives, he stated.
Among those who addressed the discussion were former adviser to the interim government Farida Akhter; Sabikun Nahar Munni, secretary for human resources, law and human rights of the women’s wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami; The Daily Star journalist Zyma Islam; Fatima Tasnim Juma, a leader of the Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU); and Nafsin Mehnaz Azirin, a North South University student, who played an active role in the July uprising.
The session was moderated by Nusrat Tabassum, chief organiser of Jatiya Nari Shakti.