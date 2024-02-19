Govt trying to curb spike in commodity prices: Obaidul Quader

The bridges minister said, “The prices of some products have been rising while some are coming down. There is a tendency of decreasing as well. And, it is normal that there would be fallout of the ongoing global crisis in our country too.”

A newsperson asked the AL leader about the remarks of Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general to key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the medic conference.

Speaking about this, Quader said, “The opposition party has nothing now. People are not with them any longer. Even their activists are frustrated. Now they say something just to make the people and their activists aware that they are an opposition party.”

The road transport and bridges minister also spoke about the security of Bangladesh since a fight has been raging in Myanmar. “Bangladesh is always vigilant to protect its main border. There could be security risks along the border due to the ongoing restlessness in Myanmar. That is why we are always on alert in this regard.”