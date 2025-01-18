BNP not to nominate defaulters in the upcoming election: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has promised that their party will remain cautious not to nominate any loan defaulter in the upcoming national election.

"We’re committed to people that we’ll surely try to ensure that defaulters do not get nominations. We’ll be very careful in this regard," he said during a symposium titled "White Paper and Thereafter: Economic Management, Reforms and National Budget" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital on Saturday.

Fakhrul made the remark in response to a question from noted economist Prof Rehman Sobhan, who asked whether the BNP would support the proposition that loan defaulters should be barred from contesting elections to curb the influence of money and muscle power.

He said their party is working on a future course of action to move the country forward, taking lessons from past experiences.