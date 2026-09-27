Seven Islamic parties differ over leadership, alliance conditions

Although discussions on the framework for a proposed political alliance among seven Qawmi-oriented Islamic parties have made progress, the parties have failed to reach agreement on several key conditions. They remain divided over who will serve as convener and member secretary of the seven-party alliance, how leadership will change after the committee’s term ends, and what would happen if a party is part of another political alliance or wants to join a new alliance in the future. As a result, the unity of the seven parties has not yet been finalised.

However, it has been decided to form a 24-member liaison committee to advance the unity process. Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Allama Sajidur Rahman has been named convener of the liaison committee. The committee will include three leaders from each of the seven parties, along with two additional Hefazat leaders.

The seven parties have been asked to send the names of their representatives to Hefazat’s secretary general within two days. A meeting is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on 22 October to finalise the framework for the alliance.

The seven parties involved in the unity process are Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Islami Oikya Jote and Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party.

Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone on Sunday evening, Islami Andolan Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman said everyone had expressed their views at the meeting. Considerable progress had been made towards forming the alliance, but a liaison committee was formed because some issues required further review.