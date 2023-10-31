68 new cases filed, 642 arrested in a day 

Following the clashes that occurred in Dhaka on 28 October associated with the BNP's grand rally, a series of cases are being filed against the party's leaders and members. The police are conducting raids and apprehending leaders and activists of the party.

On Monday, 68 cases were reported from Dhaka and 22 districts. In these cases, 5,559 individuals have been named as accused, and there are also numerous unnamed accused individuals. A total of 642 people were arrested across the country on Monday.

On Sunday and Monday, 37 cases were registered in relation to the clash that occurred in Dhaka on Saturday. In these cases, 1,544 individuals have been named as accused, and 716 people have been arrested.