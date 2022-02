A Dhaka court on Monday granted three days in remand for BNP’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam and nine others each in a case filed over obstructing police on duty at Paltan police station, UNB reports.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Shahidul Islam passed the order after police produced the accused before it and appealed for 7 days in remand to interrogate them.